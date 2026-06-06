Ram Charan's Japanese fans take off from work, travel from Tokyo to Hyderabad for Peddi, say will ‘watch it 10 times’

In a video shared on social media, two Japanese fans, Masami and Kris, were seen interacting with the media outside a theatre after watching Peddi. They revealed that they enjoyed the film and were even seen singing songs from the soundtrack, including Rai Rai Raa Raa and Masa Masa.

Telugu star Ram Charan 's popularity extends far beyond India, with a dedicated fan base in Japan, owing to RRR's success there. As his much-awaited sports action drama Peddi hit the screens, fans turned out in large numbers to celebrate its release. Among them were two devoted Japanese fans who travelled all the way from Tokyo to Hyderabad just to watch the film on the big screen.

During their interaction, the fans shared that they had travelled from Tokyo to Hyderabad after taking a five-day vacation from their respective workplaces. They arrived in the city two days before the film's release to be part of the celebrations. One of the locals accompanying them revealed that the duo had already watched the film three times and planned to watch it 10 times during their stay in India.

Ram Charan's popularity in Japan first surged after the release of Magadheera, which went on to develop a strong following among Japanese audiences. Over the years, films such as Rangasthalam and particularly RRR further strengthened his fan base in the country. Several Japanese fans have previously travelled to India to attend events and meet the actor.

About Peddi Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani.

The film opened to a mixed-to-positive response from audiences and critics. While Ram Charan's performance received praise, the film has also faced criticism for its portrayal of its female lead, with many viewers arguing that the character was not given enough depth or significance in the narrative. Addressing the criticism, the film's director told Screen, “I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences. We'll be more careful and make better representations.”

Despite the backlash, Peddi has taken a strong start at the box office. According to trade insiders, the film has collected over ₹150 crore worldwide and is inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office within just two days of release.