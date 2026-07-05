Alliance's Niti Taylor reveals ex-boyfriend burnt her with a cigarette, slapped her: ‘He was violent and psychotic’

Television actor Niti Taylor has opened up about surviving an abusive relationship. During a conversation on Prime Video's reality show Alliance, the actor revealed that her ex-boyfriend was violent, sharing that he once burnt her inner thigh with a cigarette before she eventually walked away from the relationship.

Niti Taylor recalls being in an abusive relationship

Niti Taylor is a participant in Kunal Kemmu's show Alliance.

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While talking to Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani and Delbar Arya, Niti recalled the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. Showing the mark it left on her skin, Niti said, “My ex-boyfriend once burnt me with a cigarette. He was violent and psychotic. One night he went mad, it was his birthday. It was bad. Then, he slapped me and then I just said, ‘Goodbye, see you.’ But anyway, I was just a kid at that time. Because you are vulnerable, you fail to judge people's character properly. He was psychotic.”

About Niti Taylor's personal life

Niti got engaged to her boyfriend, Parikshit Bawa, in August 2019, and the couple got married a year later, on August 13, 2020. In 2024, rumours surfaced about the couple parting ways. However, breaking her silence and explaining why she had refrained from responding to the speculation, Niti said, “When you don't react, that's the answer. If there's nothing happening, you are not going to give any justification.”

About Niti Taylor

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{{^usCountry}} Niti is a popular television actor known for playing Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Shivani Mathur in Ghulaam, and Mannat Kaur Khurana in Ishqbaaaz. She was just 15 years old when she began her acting career and made her television debut with the 2009 show Pyaar Ka Bandhan. She got her breakthrough with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where her chemistry with Parth Samthaan won hearts, making the duo one of television's most-loved on-screen couples. The show made her a household name. Niti went on to star in several television shows and also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She was last seen in the 2023 show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. About Alliance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Niti is a popular television actor known for playing Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Shivani Mathur in Ghulaam, and Mannat Kaur Khurana in Ishqbaaaz. She was just 15 years old when she began her acting career and made her television debut with the 2009 show Pyaar Ka Bandhan. She got her breakthrough with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where her chemistry with Parth Samthaan won hearts, making the duo one of television's most-loved on-screen couples. The show made her a household name. Niti went on to star in several television shows and also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She was last seen in the 2023 show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. About Alliance {{/usCountry}}

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Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality game show where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning. Last week, the show saw two exits. While Vanshaj Singh was eliminated by the alliances, Ravi Kishan took a voluntary exit to return to his duties as a parliamentarian. Replacing them, actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, influencer Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie joined the game. The show is available to stream on Prime Video from Saturday to Thursday at 12 pm.