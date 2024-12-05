Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan star Niti Taylor breaks silence around divorce buzz with Parikshit Bawa. Here's what she said

Actor Niti Taylor has been at the center of divorce rumours lately, sparking concern among her fans. The speculation began when Niti, who got married to Parikshit Bawa in 2020, removed her husband's surname from her Instagram profile. Now, the actor has reacted to the buzz. Also read: Niti Taylor gets husband Parikshit Bawa’s name inked: ‘This is my second month anniversary gift to my better half’ Niti Taylor got engaged to Pariskshit Bawa in 2019.

Niti reacts

During an interview with Filmygyan, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan star finally addressed the rumours and cleared the air. She has shared that she never reacted to this buzz because there was nothing to reveal.

Breaking her silence by explaining why she has refrained from countering the false claims, Niti said, “When you don’t react, that’s the answer. If there’s nothing happening, you are not going to give any justification."

In a previous interview with Telly Chakkar, Niti spoke about the behind dropping her husband’s surname from Instagram, saying it was because of astrological reasons. She also refuted rumours around unfollowing her husband, sharing that that their pictures are still on her social media handle.

About the couple

Actor Niti Taylor got married to her fiance Pariskshit Bawa on August 13 in 2020 with just their respective parents and close family members. They had a ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon.

Previously, in an interview, she revealed that the wedding was preponed from the originally decided October date after the families and they realised that the COVID-19 situation was unlikely to improve by then.

Niti, known for her work in Bandhan (2009) and Ishqbaaaz and for smaller roles in Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhan India and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, got engaged to Parikshit, an army officer, on the same date in 2019 after two-year long courtship period.

On the two-month anniversary of their wedding, Niti got her husband Parikshit Bawa’s name inked on her ring finger. She said that it was always her dream to do so.