e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Niti Taylor gets husband Parikshit Bawa’s name inked: ‘This is my second month anniversary gift to my better half’

Niti Taylor gets husband Parikshit Bawa’s name inked: ‘This is my second month anniversary gift to my better half’

On the two-month anniversary of their wedding, Niti Taylor got her husband Parikshit Bawa’s name inked on her ring finger. She said that it was always her dream to do so.

tv Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 19:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa tied the knot on August 13.
Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa tied the knot on August 13.
         

Television actor Niti Taylor got her husband Parikshit Bawa’s name inked on the ring finger of her left hand. In an Instagram post, she said that the tattoo was a two-month anniversary present for him.

Niti shared pictures of herself getting the tattoo and said that she always wanted to get her husband’s name tattooed on her ring finger. She also shared a picture of a cake, which said, “Happy two months to us and to our first home.”

“For the longest time, it was my dream, that the day I got married I want to get a tattoo of my husband’s name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish. It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed. This is my Second Monthly Anniversary gift to my better half. And yes the cute little cake. To many more celebrations. #happyanniversary#partitayles,” she captioned her Instagram post.

 

Niti and Parikshit got married in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram on August 13. Their extended families and friends joined in the celebrations virtually.

Also read | Richa Chadha wins ‘unconditional apology’ from actor who made defamatory comments, KRK says ‘won’t make public comments’

“We were planning to get married at the end of October. However owing to the Covid-19 situation and understanding that it won’t improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn’t, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn’t join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves,” she had told The Times of India.

Niti made her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009. The actor, who also starred in Gulaal and Bade Acche Lagte Hain, became a big name with the success of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. She was last seen in the show Ishqbaaz which aired on Star Plus last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Farm leaders walk out of talks called by Centre, demand minister’s presence
Farm leaders walk out of talks called by Centre, demand minister’s presence
‘Can change things’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah after home visit
‘Can change things’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah after home visit
IAS officer grilled in Kerala gold smuggling case moves HC for anticipatory bail
IAS officer grilled in Kerala gold smuggling case moves HC for anticipatory bail
Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine
Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine
Indian Army chief General Naravane to visit Nepal in November
Indian Army chief General Naravane to visit Nepal in November
‘Terrorists will take shelter in Bihar if...’: Minister slams RJD | Bihar polls
‘Terrorists will take shelter in Bihar if...’: Minister slams RJD | Bihar polls
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In