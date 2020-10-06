e-paper
Niti Taylor married Parikshit Bawa in private ceremony in August, shares videos and pics from wedding

Niti Taylor married Parikshit Bawa in private ceremony in August, shares videos and pics from wedding

Television actor Niti Taylor got married to her fiance Parikshit Bawa amid coronavirus pandemic in August. Now, in a new interview, she has spoken about what led them to prepone their wedding from the original October plan.

Oct 06, 2020 12:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Television actor Niti Taylor married her fiance Pariskshit Bawa on August 13 with just their respective parents and close family members. The wedding, she said, was preponed from the originally decided October date after the families and they realised that the Covid-19 situation was unlikely to improve by then.

Niti, known for her work in Bandhan (2009) and Ishqbaaaz and for smaller roles in Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhan India and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, was engaged to Parikshit, an army officer, on the same date last year after two-year long courtship period.

 
Speaking to Times of India, the actor said the original plan was to have a lavish wedding in October. “We were planning to get married at the end of October. However owing to the Covid-19 situation and understanding that it won’t improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn’t, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn’t join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves.”

“We had a ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon, which was attended only by our parents and immediate family. The decision to tie the knot on August 13 was taken on August 6, which gave me just a week to prepare for my big day. We had our extended families and friends participate in the do, virtually.”

She also said that there were no plans on a honeymoon as of now and that they would wait for matters to improve. Not just that, they would celebrate again with family and friends. She dubbed it as a ‘funmoon’.

