Niti Taylor: I was shocked and scared, initially these meaningless trolls did affect my mental peace

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 17:14 IST

Actor Niti Taylor recently tweeted about being subjected to mercilessly trolling for years and how it affected her state of mind so much that now she thinks “50 times” before putting anything out social media.

“I get trolled for almost everything. Don’t know what did I do to deserve all these abuses and threats. Someone recently even wished that I suffer from Covid. So, nowadays I do check comments and delete the negative ones,” says th Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor.

Moreover, when she tried blocking these trolls, fresh ones would pop up in no time and troll her further for this act. “This seems like a vicious circle. I was shocked and scared, initially this meaningless trolls did affect my mental peace. I’m thankful to those who’ve been nice to me,” she adds.

In her tweet, the 25-year-old also spoke about how the guard of her apartment in Mumbai was being paid to give out information about people who visited her house, nude morphed pictures were sent to her family and harsh things were said about her four-year-old niece.

“I shifted to a new place within two days after I came to know about the involvement of my guard. These morphed and naked photos were sent to my family on Instagram. My father saw it first, so we stopped my mother to even check her inbox. Messages and videos of romantic scenes from my TV shows were also sent to my in-laws,” Taylor tells us.

While the actor, 25, has full support from her fiancé Parikshit Bawa, she admits such things can be really embarrassing. “I’ve deactivated my accounts before, I might do it again. These people have problem with me getting married too,” she says.

The latest trolling started after her Twitter Q & A session when she was abused to no end and that’s when she tweeted about it. “But, after my post, we started getting abusive calls. I’ve finally reported these accounts to cyber cell and also complained against these numbers,” she informs.

Taylor adds how such things play on in one’s mind and while earlier it was difficult for her to deal with, now she tries to divert her attention and keep these trolls at ‘an arm’s distance’ from her mind.

“These jobless trolls can’t see you happy. The more you react, the more you serve their purpose. Too much attention to them destroys your sanity,” she signs off.

