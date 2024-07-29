Bigg Boss OTT 3: Niti Taylor slams Armaan Malik for demeaning Sana Makbul, says ‘real men respect women’

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has sparked a lot of interest among fans and celebrities. Amidst the rivalries and controversies, Niti Taylor recently expressed her support for Sana Makbul in an Instagram post. She also criticized Armaan Malik for belittling Sana and called him out for his 'double standards.' (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Armaan Malik and Kritika slammed for promoting polygamy by media) Niti Taylor called out Armaan Malik for demeaning housemates in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Niti Taylor praises Sana Makbul's determination

Niti took to her Instagram stories and captioned it as, “Sana Makbul's determination to win at any cost shouldn't be criticised. The real issue is the biased treatment on ‘Bigg Boss,’ where contestants like Sana, Vishal and Luv face undue scrutiny while others get away with physical altercations. Past seasons enforced stricter rules, but now violence seems tolerated. The persistent targeting of Sana, especially by men who gossip about her, highlights an unfair dynamic. Her resolve to win isn't the problem; it's the show's declining standards and skewed portrayal of contestants. I don't know her personally but she is actually one against all. What is the reason? Because she wants to win? How stupid is that? Everyone is here to win.”

Niti Taylor praised Sana Makbul for her determination in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Niti Taylor slams Armaan for ‘slap incident’

While praising Sana she wrote, “I don't know Sana Makbul personally, but after watching all the episodes, I just want to say she's one hell of a woman. She's strong and standing tall.”

The actor further pointed out, “Meanwhile, there is a man who demeans everyone by talking about their ‘aukaat’ and claims everyone's career is nowhere that is why they are there in the show. If that's the case, why is he on the show? What influence has he provided to the audience? It's easy to demean people but a real man respects women and others. He thinks one girl is poisoning everyone's mind simply because he knows she is strong. The only reason this man has confidence is because he wasn't sent home after raising his hand, leading him to become someone who constantly talks about ‘aukaat.’ The double standards are glaring and unfair. ”

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the reality show debut of Anil Kapoor. Prior to him, Salman Khan and Karan Johar hosted the second and first seasons respectively. The series also features, Ranvir Shorey And Kritika Malik. Bigg Boss OTT is a part of the Bigg Boss franchise originally strated as a television show. The first season of the TV series was hosted by Arshad Warsi, while Shilpa Shetty hosted the second Season. Amitabh Bachchan became the host for the third season. Salman took over from the fourth season and the last installment was Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed on Jio Cinema.