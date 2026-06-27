Alliance review: Kunal Kemmu's show has Bigg Boss DNA with forced rivalries, and a dash of nepotism

The first two episodes of Alliance wasted no time in proving one thing: it isn't here to ease viewers into the game. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the new reality show opened with 16 contestants entering the house in eight pre-decided pairs, only for those partnerships to be shattered within minutes.

Kunal Kemmu's Alliance has Bigg Boss' DNA with better tasks.

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The contestants, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Ravi Kishan and his daughter Rivva Kishan, Payal Gaming and Sabby Suri, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera, and Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, walked in expecting to play alongside their partners. However, Kunal immediately introduced the show's first twist, breaking every pair and asking them to form four alliances of four members each: Kings, Warriors, Legends and Hunters.

The first betrayal came even before the game had properly begun. Given an opportunity to switch alliances, Nikhil Chinapa wasted no time in abandoning his original team and replacing Ravi Kishan in the Kings alliance. It was a smart strategic move that instantly established one of the show's biggest themes, trust is temporary.

Too much drama, too soon?

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{{^usCountry}} Like almost every reality show today, Alliance couldn't resist serving conflict on Day 1 itself. Kushal Tandon, who already appeared irritated with Vanshaj Singh over age-shaming remarks made on Vanshaj's previous show, confronted him almost immediately. The heated exchange felt less organic and more like an attempt to generate instant content. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Like almost every reality show today, Alliance couldn't resist serving conflict on Day 1 itself. Kushal Tandon, who already appeared irritated with Vanshaj Singh over age-shaming remarks made on Vanshaj's previous show, confronted him almost immediately. The heated exchange felt less organic and more like an attempt to generate instant content. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To Vanshaj's credit, he wasn't intimidated and gave it back, something that clearly didn't sit well with Kushal. Their rivalry is likely to continue, but after just one episode, it already risks feeling manufactured rather than natural. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To Vanshaj's credit, he wasn't intimidated and gave it back, something that clearly didn't sit well with Kushal. Their rivalry is likely to continue, but after just one episode, it already risks feeling manufactured rather than natural. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kushal, despite having the advantage of experience from Bigg Boss, doesn't appear to have evolved much. His aggressive body language and arrogance are reminiscent of his earlier reality TV appearances. Having previously been evicted from Bigg Boss following a physical altercation, one would have expected a calmer and more mature version of him. So far, that doesn't seem to be the case. Ravi Kishan steals the show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kushal, despite having the advantage of experience from Bigg Boss, doesn't appear to have evolved much. His aggressive body language and arrogance are reminiscent of his earlier reality TV appearances. Having previously been evicted from Bigg Boss following a physical altercation, one would have expected a calmer and more mature version of him. So far, that doesn't seem to be the case. Ravi Kishan steals the show {{/usCountry}}

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Among the contestants, Ravi Kishan immediately emerges as one of the strongest personalities. Whether strategising, interacting with contestants or simply reacting to situations, he effortlessly commands attention. Alongside him, Ruhee Dosani brings much-needed humour and lightness, making her one of the more entertaining contestants to watch.

Nikhil Chinapa, too, appears to understand the game better than most. His willingness to betray an alliance on Day 1 suggests he is here to play strategically rather than emotionally.

However, Ravi's game also introduces an interesting layer of nepotism. He openly declared that his goal isn't to win Alliance himself but to ensure his daughter Rivva Kishan lifts the trophy. While there's nothing wrong with supporting family, the declaration does make it seem like Ravi intends to play for his daughter rather than for himself.

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Ironically, Rivva failed to leave much of an impression in the premiere. While her father actively strategised and navigated the alliances, she largely remained in the background, seemingly expecting contestants to approach her instead of taking initiative herself.

Familiar concept, familiar execution

While Alliance attempts to build itself around team strategy, the overall format doesn't feel particularly groundbreaking.

The show isn't exactly Bigg Boss, but its DNA is hard to ignore. The instant confrontations, dramatic confrontations and personality clashes feel heavily inspired by the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

At the same time, the alliance-based gameplay is reminiscent of Ashneer Grover's Rise and Fall, where teams compete to earn points and climb the hierarchy while weaker contestants eventually face elimination. The mechanics may differ, but the overall structure feels familiar.

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Even the tasks teased so far don't appear particularly fresh. Anyone who has watched The Traitors, Playground or similar competitive reality shows is unlikely to find anything revolutionary here.

Kunal Kemmu as host

Hosting a reality show is no easy task, and comparisons with Salman Khan are inevitable. Kunal Kemmu isn't trying to imitate Salman, but after the first episode, he also doesn't seem to have complete command over the contestants.

His hosting style is perhaps closer to Ashneer Grover's in Rise and Fall, observant, witty and relaxed rather than authoritative. Where Kunal scores points is with his humour, which keeps the premiere engaging even during slower moments. As the competition intensifies, it'll be interesting to see whether he becomes more assertive or continues with the laid-back approach.

Verdict

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After one episode, Alliance feels like a cocktail of Bigg Boss, Rise and Fall, The Traitors and Playground. The alliances add a strategic element, but the manufactured rivalries and predictable reality-show tropes prevent it from feeling truly fresh.

What makes the show worth watching, for now, is its contestants. Ravi Kishan's gameplay, Nikhil Chinapa's strategic instincts, Ruhee Dosani's entertaining presence, Kushal Tandon's volatile personality and Vanshaj Singh's growing rivalry with him provide enough intrigue to keep viewers invested. The tasks in the show might also be more interesting than the dull ones in Bigg Boss.

The biggest question going forward is whether Alliance can move beyond unnecessary drama and let strategy take centre stage. If it delivers strong tasks and genuine alliance politics, it could carve out its own identity. If not, it risks becoming another reality show relying on loud fights and familiar conflicts. It has enough drama to keep reality TV fans hooked, but offers little that feels genuinely new.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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