Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar leave fans in awe as they share first picture of their son Farwaan during Umrah
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their second son, Farwaan, on September 1, 2025. The couple introduced their son leaving fans in awe.
Actor Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have finally introduced their younger son, Farwaan, to the world. The couple shared pictures as they performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan 2026 in Mecca and Madina and revealed the face of their younger son, leaving fans in awe of his cuteness.
Gauahar Khan shares first picture of her son Farwaan
On Thursday, Gauahar took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she and Zaid were holding both their children with the Kaaba in the backdrop, and penned a sweet note introducing her son to the world. She wrote, “Allahumma baarik!! Bade ko kaaba se pehla salaam karwaya tha, toh chote ka salaam bhi toh banta hai. As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, from Farwaan. Keep our children in your duas. We pray for the world from the holy land.”
Her industry friends showered love on the little one and the family. Divya Agarwal wrote, “Beautiful family, God bless you.” Bharti Singh, Mukti Mohan and others commented with red heart emojis. Fans also showered love on the baby. One of the comments read, “He has beautiful eyes.” Another wrote, “Aww so cute, Farwaan is so precious just like his big brother Zehaan.” Another fan commented, “Cutest family.”
Gauahar and Zaid welcomed their second son, Farwaan, on 1 September 2025. The couple announced the joyous news on Instagram and wrote, “Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother, born on 1 September 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling partners, Zaid and Gauahar.”
Later, in the same month, the couple revealed the name of their baby. Sharing the name of their newborn on social media, they posted an adorable picture of their elder son, Zehaan, lovingly holding his baby brother's hand. “FARWAAN. Zehaan introduces his little brother. Allahumma baarik lahu,” read the side note.
About Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s love story
It all started with Zaid slipping into Gauahar’s DMs on Instagram. Gauahar revealed that after just one month of talking to each other, Zaid proposed marriage to her. The couple got engaged in November 2020 and married a month later, on 25 December. They never fail to share their admiration and love for each other on social media.
Gauahar Khan’s recent work
Gauahar was last seen in the show Lovely and Lolla. The series, produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey for their entertainment channel Dreamiyata Dramaa, also featured Isha Malviya and Nikhil Khurana in lead roles. The series aired from December 2024 to 1 May 2025 on YouTube. The actor is yet to announce her new project.
