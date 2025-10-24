Gauahar Khan thanks Zaid Darbar for 'bringing calm in her chaotic work life' after Ismail Darbar's comment about career

Days after music director Ismail Darbar spoke against her daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan's career, she talked about her "chaotic work life" and thanked her husband Zaid Darbar for "bringing calm and assurance." Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Gauahar Khan penned a long note thanking Zaid and showering him with praises. Recently, Ismail had said that he has no right to stop Gauahar from working and only Zaid can do so. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are parents to two children.

On Friday, Gauahar shared a bunch of pictures and videos with Zaid from their travel, celebrating festivals, fun parties, and relaxing at home. She also posted pictures as they hugged and posed together during their trips. She also thanked Zaid Darbar for making her family his own and for "being your honest, loyal, hardworking self ." She also wrote that she forgave him.

Gauahar pens note for Zaid

Gauahar captioned the post, "A walk in the park, a walk on the beach, a walk through the mountains, everything and more that I wished for to experience this beautiful walk of life, with my birthday boy, my Jaanu, @zaid_darbar. Alhamdulillah, it’s exactly what I got. Thank you for bringing the calm and assurance in my chaotic work life, thank you for giving me two beautiful baby boys, thank you for being the best travel companion ever, thank you for being an amazing dad to Zehaan and now Farwaan."

"Thank you for making my family your own, thank you for being your honest, loyal, hardworking self. May Allah bless you at every step of life. You have the biggest heart I know, most thoughtful and caring towards one and all. I love ur Sohail Khan dance moves. Best ever, even though you eye my Gucci perfume. #insidejoke. I forgive u. I love you sooooo much. Happy birthday meri jaan (my love). Allahumma baarik lahu. #neverseenbeforefootage," concluded her post.

What Ismail said about Gauahar's work life

Recently, speaking with Vickey Lalwani, Ismail praised Gauahar for being a wonderful mother but shared that he has reservations about her continuing work after marriage and motherhood. "Main ye sochta hoon ki Gauahar ab humari ghar ki izzat hai toh main ab ye toh nahi bol sakta na ki tum ab kaam chhor do… Woh mera right nahi hai woh agar right hai toh Zaid ka hai (I am from a family which has an old-school thinking in this matter. Gauahar holds a name for our family now but I can't say that you leave everything. That right Zaid has)," he had said.

About Gauahar's family, career

Gauahar and Zaid have been married since December 2020. They welcomed their first child, Zehaan, in May 2023 and their second son, Farwaan, on September 1, 2025. The actor was last seen in Lovely Lolla and Fauji 2.