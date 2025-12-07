Gauahar Khan predicts top 2 of Bigg Boss 19 hours before grand finale: ‘They truly played a very dignified, fun game’

Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauahar Khan, has been following season 19 since day one. Her brother-in-law and influencer, Awez Darbar, was also a part of the show but was evicted early in the game. Now, ahead of the grand finale, Gauahar has predicted the top two. Gauahar Khan hit out at a Twitter user who batted for a Uniform Civil Code.

Gauahar Khan predicts top 2 of Bigg Boss 19

On Sunday, Gauahar shared a video on her Instagram Story, discussing who she wants to win Bigg Boss 19. She said, “Who do you think is going to win Bigg Boss 19? I think it’s going to be between Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More. I’d be happy if either of them won the show because they truly played a very dignified, fun and active game.”

She added, “Amaal Mallik has done quite well over the last couple of days, and this week, Tanya is getting emotional, OMG, she should get an award just for that. It will be amazing to see, if this is real, what her acting will be like.” Gauahar won Bigg Boss 7 and was loved by the viewers for her bold and fearless personality. She is still remembered as one of the most deserving winners of the reality show, who even stood up for the right against Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale

The top five finalists, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik, are fighting for the trophy. Fans have been rooting for their favourites, flooding social media with winner predictions.

The grand finale will be a star-studded night with Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan gracing the show to promote their film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is set to release on 25 December. Apart from them, singer and politician Pawan Singh, and actors Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone, will be sharing the stage with Salman Khan. The contestants will be giving electrifying performances to entertain the audience and deliver a spectacular night.