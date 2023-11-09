Ananya Panday accepts she is haunted by her past comments on ‘struggle’: My brain and mouth have no coordination

Ananya Panday was seen with Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 3 on Thursday. When asked by host Karan Johar if she was 'haunted' by her past comments, especially, when she said a few years ago that her father, actor Chunky Pandey, had to 'struggle' in films and was never invited on Koffee With Karan (KWK), Ananya said she finds being trolled for such comments 'silly'. Also read: Ananya Panday gets trolled for considering Koffee With Karan as barometer of success

Ananya Panday is haunted by her past comments

Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 3.

Ananya Panday said, "A little bit (haunted by past comments), because initially, I used to get really troubled by it. I would just be like 'Why are they still saying it? Why aren't they able to let go?' I think now I am somewhere at peace with it because I also know what I meant to say. But the thing with me is that my brain and my mouth have zero coordination. I am thinking of something else and something else comes out of my mouth. But I feel that because we have kind of grown up in the industry, like I started working when I was 18, so we have grown up in front of people's eyes. But it is a little weird because there are moments of our lives just permanently present for people to watch and judge even though we have changed so much from them."

She added, "I was watching my last season episode of this (Koffee With Karan), and I was like 'Who is this person?' I cannot relate to her. I don't know this person. I have changed with time and I am hoping people see that. I am hoping people grow with me and see the change."

Ananya first appeared on the Karan Johar-hosted show in 2019. Last year, Ananya and her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda graced the Koffee couch in the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan season 7.

What Ananya had said about Chunky Panday

During the CNN-News 18 The Newcomers Roundtable in 2020, Ananya's views on nepotism went viral. Ananya, who made her acting debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, had said that even though she is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, it’s not easy for her. She had also said that her father is still struggling and added that he has not appeared on Koffee With Karan and never been in a Karan Johar-backed movie.

“I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” she had said.

