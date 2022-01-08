Anupria Goenka: A third lockdown would have a severe impact on the industry

This year is set to be quite a busy one for actor Anupria Goenka. With a mix of films and web projects in various stages of production, she has a lot to keep her occupied in 2022. However, the Omicron variant has put a question mark on the future of showbiz this year, and that’s a cause of concern.

“It is a challenging time for all of us. We were slowly trying to get back on our feet as an industry, but the third lockdown would have a severe impact,” Goenka shares, adding, “While having said that, there is nothing more important than one’s health. If need be, we will have to take stricter actions. I hope we get back to normalcy soon and get back with our lives.”

Shedding light on her project line-up this year, the 34-year-old says, “I have Asur season 2 and Ashram Season 3 coming up. My movie Mere Desh ki Dharti, with Divyendu Sharma is also releasing this year. I am also working on a new OTT series, and there are also a few movies in the pipeline. It will be too soon for me to comment on any right now. But I am looking forward to 2022.”

With OTT, releases are more frequent, the gap between releases is sometimes very less. Ask Goenka if she fears getting overexposed, and she replies in the negative. “No, I don’t look at it with that lens. As long as the projects allow to me explore more as an artist, I don’t worry about having a back-to-back release slate. OTT is beaming with opportunities. The idea is to choose wisely and expand your range,” she ends.