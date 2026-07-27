Anurag Dobhal says wife Ritika Chauhan cheated on him with her best friend during pregnancy, shares 'proof'

After accusing his family of subjecting him to "mental torture", YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has now levelled fresh allegations against his wife, Ritika Chauhan. In a new YouTube video, Anurag claimed that Ritika cheated on him during her pregnancy with her best friend. The YouTuber also shared what he described as videos showing Ritika spending time with the man he accused her of having an affair with.

Anurag Dobhal accuses wife Ritika of cheating on him with her best friend

Anurag Dobhal accuses wife Ritika Chauhan of not letting him meet their son.

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In his latest YouTube vlog, Anurag released a song titled Annath, which he said reflects his life story. In the same video, he called Ritika while sitting with the man he accused her of having an affair with. He also shared a screenshot in which the man allegedly referred to Ritika as his girlfriend. However, Ritika maintained that they were "just best friends".

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{{^usCountry}} Later in the video, the man Anurag identified as Ritika's best friend claimed that she had come to his house while she was pregnant, accompanied by her brothers, Eric and Rohit. He further alleged that Ritika stayed at his house for 15 days and claimed that her mother had encouraged her to separate from Anurag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the video, the man Anurag identified as Ritika's best friend claimed that she had come to his house while she was pregnant, accompanied by her brothers, Eric and Rohit. He further alleged that Ritika stayed at his house for 15 days and claimed that her mother had encouraged her to separate from Anurag. {{/usCountry}}

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Anurag also alleged that Ritika wanted to abort their child and said, "I tried to hide everything and chose to forgive everyone. Because of our child, Anurit. Kalam knew the entire truth, but he made me look like the wrong person in front of the world just to satisfy his ego. Ritika also took advantage of the situation because I didn't have my parents or a family to stand by me. They all came together to harass me, and they continue to do so even today, financially, legally, and mentally. But not anymore. My only mistake was that I loved all of them and kept covering up their mistakes. But I guess they don't deserve this love and loyalty."

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He further alleged that Ritika and her mother were preventing him from meeting their son and demanding "heavy alimony". Anurag claimed that he had already given Ritika ₹37 lakh so that he could meet his son. He also penned an emotional note for his son, writing, "I have nothing left. Everything I had earned for you was taken away by the family, Kalam, Ink, and Shreya. They sold everything, my bikes, my car, everything. I am going through a lot financially, but I will keep working hard for you. I hope we meet again soon."

Anurag Dobhal controversy

In March this year, Anurag alleged that his family had mentally tortured him and conspired against him by filing false cases. He claimed that his family refused to accept his interfaith marriage with Ritika and did not allow her to enter their house. Around the same time, Anurag went live on Instagram and, while calling it his "final ride", crashed his car. He was rescued and taken to hospital, where his then-pregnant wife visited him. Anurag is now the father of a baby boy and has vowed to rebuild his life for his son.