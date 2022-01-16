Anurag Kashyap refutes rumours of Sacred Games 3, calls out ‘scamster’: ‘I’m filing FIR’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Sunday shared an post calling out a 'scamster', who posted about a fake casting call for another season of the show Sacred Games. Taking to Instagram, Anurag revealed that he will file an FIR against the person operating the account, which appears to have been deactivated shortly after the filmmaker's post.

Anurag Kashyap dismissed the post about a possible Sacred Games 3 and said that no such show is in the works. Anurag captioned his post, "This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster. Pls, report him. There is no season 3 of Scared Games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person." He also shared the post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Pls beware of this scam stet. There is no season 3 of Sacred Games happening."

Sacred Games, a crime thriller series, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Neeraj Ghaywan. The show was produced by Phantom Films, of which Anurag and Vikramaditya are a part, along with Reliance Entertainment.

The series featured Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Jeetendra Joshi in key roles. It also starred Rajshri Deshpande, Karan Wahi, Sukhmani Sadana, Aamir Bashir, Jatin Sarna, Elnaaz Norouzi, Pankaj Tripathi, Amey Wagh, Kubbra Sait, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and Amruta Subhash.

The first season of Sacred Games, consisting of eight episodes, was released on Netflix in July 2018. The second season premiered in August 2019.

Meanwhile, Anurag recently teased a new project starring Kriti Sanon and producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi. On Instagram, the director shared a black and white picture featuring himself working on a script in his office. Sharing it, he wrote, "Yet another script .. another film .. @nikhildwivedi25 @kritisanon starting soon .."

