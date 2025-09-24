Nervous Anya Singh asked Aryan Khan if same-sex kiss in The Ba***ds of Bollywood was needed: 'My co-star was shaking'

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been garnering praise from critics and fans alike since its release on Netflix last week. The show, a meta-satire on the Hindi film industry, features Anya Singh as a talent manager alongside the lead cast of Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Bobby Deol. As Anya's performance in the show is being praised, the actor chats with Hindustan Times to talk about her most nervous moment on the show's set. Anya Singh plays a talent manager in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

On the reaction to the show

Talking about the reactions to the show so far, Anya says, “Touchwood, it's all been great and very positive. I have a lot of questions about what they are calling the LGTV scene. On the whole, I think people have enjoyed the humour; they have laughed. I don't know how to process this. I am happy!” The 'LGTV scene' Anya refers to is a same-sex kiss scene she has, in which Raghav Juyal's character mistakenly calls her LGTV (instead of LGBTQ).

Despite the comical approach of the scene, fans have praised how sensitively the show handles a same-sex intimacy moment. Anya agrees, “Comedy is a great way to get your point across. One can say it in the most straightforward manner as well, but is it absorbed the same way? I am not sure. In a humorous take, you can touch upon various important and diverse situations. It is absorbed much better by people because you are not hurting anyone. It is a personal choice and one that needs to be respected. I like that we are more open and respectful towards other people's choices.”

On nerves before intimate scene

But the actor admits that she was very nervous before the scene was shot, even asking her director, Aryan Khan, if the scene was really necessary. “I was nervous. I am not going to deny it. I asked Aryan a few times if we really need the scene. Any sort of intimate scene is nerve-wracking for an actor. It's not that you have done it, and now you are comfortable. Every time you do it, you are nervous, and there is a sense of awkwardness. Every person you perform with also comes with their own nerves,” recalls Anya.

What brought her around was her co-star, a junior artist with very limited experience in front of the camera, who was even more nervous than her. Anya shares, “She was not an actor, and she had never done this before on screen. I was very nervous. But when I met her, I was taking care of her because she was shaking. In that moment, it switched completely for me.”

The actor is thankful for the comfortable environment the show's creators set for her, which allowed her to perform that tricky scene. “Every set creates an atmosphere that makes you comfortable while performing. That's very important. Only when you feel safe and secure can you perform without thinking. I think we did a good job,” says Anya.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been written and directed by Aryan, while Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan serve as the co-writers and co-creators. The show, which also stars Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Manish Chaudhari in supporting roles, is currently streaming on Netflix.