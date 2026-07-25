Apoorva Mukhija roasts Shivangi Joshi for crying after winning task over Harshad Chopda: ‘TV serial mein attak gaye ho?’

Actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi won hearts with their chemistry in the television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. Now, their camaraderie on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has sparked speculation among fans about whether they are dating. While some believe there is more than friendship between them, others feel the duo are still "stuck in their characters" and not showing their real selves. In the latest episode, Apoorva Mukhija echoed a similar sentiment, saying they seemed to be "stuck in a daily soap", and many fans agreed with her.

Apoorva Mukhija roasts Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda

Apoorva Mukhija calls out Shivangi Joshi's 'TV serial acting' in Lock Upp.

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In the latest episode of Lock Upp, the inmates got a chance to save themselves from nominations by competing against one another in a task. Shivangi faced Harshad and won, securing herself from elimination. Afterwards, she was seen apologising to Harshad and breaking down in tears over defeating him. Watching the moment unfold, Apoorva remarked, "Kya ho gaya aapko? Aap dono kisi TV serial mein atak gaye ho kya? (What happened to you? Have you both got stuck inside a TV serial?) It's a game, and then it obviously looks like you guys are in love with each other."

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{{^usCountry}} Defending herself, Shivangi replied, "This is how I am, and this is how I express myself. I know this is a game, but I am a sensitive person. I have a different bond with him and I am very emotional. I felt bad, and maybe you didn't notice, but I had tears in my eyes when Sufi lost too." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defending herself, Shivangi replied, "This is how I am, and this is how I express myself. I know this is a game, but I am a sensitive person. I have a different bond with him and I am very emotional. I felt bad, and maybe you didn't notice, but I had tears in my eyes when Sufi lost too." {{/usCountry}}

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The moment quickly went viral, with many fans siding with Apoorva. One user commented, "TV serial at its peak." Another wrote, "Do it again, Apoorva." A third commented, "Apoorva is representing all of us." Another fan wrote, "Rebel Kid cooked Shivangi and Harshad so hard," while one simply said, "Just Apoorva being Apoorva."

Apoorva entered Lock Upp as an informer for a week. The content creator and actor has created chaos in the house ever since her arrival. She told Shivangi that Shilpa Shinde had allegedly slut-shamed her by talking about her alleged affairs, which later led to a major confrontation between Shivangi and Shilpa. She also exposed Ram Kapoor's gameplay in front of the other contestants, calling him a manipulator.

About Lock Upp's upcoming episode

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Today's Judgement Day will see one of the inmates eliminated from Lock Upp. The episode will also reignite the famous Bigg Boss rivalry between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan, as Hina, along with Uorfi Javed, enters the show as 'Janta Ki Awaaz' (the voice of the audience). Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.