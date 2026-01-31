AR Rahman appears on Kapil Sharma's show after controversy; swears on Lata Mangeshkar he'll give good answers

Proving Kapil’s point, Rahman can be seen just smiling along to this instead of responding. Later in the promo, Kapil asks Vijay how he knows Navjot Singh Sidhu when he hasn’t watched cricket, and asks Aditi why she married. The promo is captioned, “We went from shh-shh-shh to ha-ha-ha real quick. Watch the cast of Gandhi Talks on The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming on 31st January, at 8 PM, only on Netflix.”

The Netflix promo shows Kapil welcoming Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth Jadhav, and Rahman to the stage. “This Funnywaar talk less,” reads a caption on the video. Kapil then hilariously asks the music composer to touch a CD of Lata Mangeshkar’s songs. He then says, “Promise me that for one-line questions I ask, you’ll answer in one line. Because when you ask Rahman sahab a four-line question, he replies with one word…Yeah, no, very good.”

Music composer AR Rahman made his first appearance after controversy over his remarks on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. In the promo for the episode airing today, host Kapil Sharma pulls his leg for responding in monosyllables. Joining him on the show are the cast of the silent film, Gandhi Talks.

AR Rahman’s controversy Rahman recently found himself in controversy after calling Chhaava a ‘divisive’ film in an interview with BBC Asian Network. He also spoke about how his opportunities in Bollywood have decreased over the past eight years, saying, “It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.”

After people took offence and called out the music composer for his statements, he released a video reiterating his love for India and music. Amid claims that he once refused to perform Vande Mataram/Maa Tujhe Salaam, he even performed the song at a concert in the UAE.

Kishor Pandurang Belekar's silent film Gandhi Talks stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav. It was released in theatres on January 30.