As Apoorva Mukhija Lock Upp 2 entry buzz intensifies, fans predict explosive face-off with Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra

Lock Upp Season 2 was shaken after Shilpa Shinde entered the jail as a wildcard contestant. Now, the latest promo of the show teases yet another wildcard entry into Lock Upp. The now-viral promotional clip shows a woman entering the house wearing handcuffs and being escorted by the Lock Upp team. However, her face is blurred in the promo clip.

Apoorva Mukhija to enter Lock Upp 2?

Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid might enter Lock Upp 2.

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In the promo, introducing the wildcard contestant, Farah Khan says, "Please welcome the most disruptive gang leader. Our latest wild card."

Though the makers have not revealed the identity of the wildcard contestant, buzz on social media is strong that it is content creator Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid.

Currently, as part of the weekly food task, the Lock Upp 2 jail is divided into two gangs, one led by Shivangi Joshi and the other by Akanksha Chamola. As the new promo introduces the wildcard contestant as the new "gang leader," fans also noticed similarities, claiming that the mystery contestant is wearing jewellery similar to Apoorva's and has the same tattoo as the influencer.

A fan wrote, "Rebel kid enters the game." Another fan wrote, "She will eat Shilpa and Shreya." One more fan wrote, “It will be Sufi vs Rebel kid.”

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Shreya and Apoorva Mukhija's fight

{{^usCountry}} Apoorva's entry could result in a showdown between her and Shreya Kalra. Previously, the two appeared together on a Netflix reality show, after which Shreya claimed on a podcast that the Rebel Kid was uninterested in performing tasks. Apoorva later responded to those claims on social media. Apoorva and Sufi's fallout {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apoorva's entry could result in a showdown between her and Shreya Kalra. Previously, the two appeared together on a Netflix reality show, after which Shreya claimed on a podcast that the Rebel Kid was uninterested in performing tasks. Apoorva later responded to those claims on social media. Apoorva and Sufi's fallout {{/usCountry}}

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Apoorva has also appeared on another reality show, Traitors. While the two were good friends during the show, Apoorva and Sufi Motiwala later had a public fallout after it ended.

Earlier, Sufi wrote on Instagram, “No more lies. I’ve received a lot of texts saying that I’ve taken clout from Apoorva, and I’ve left her. I’ve literally never collaborated on a reel with her and have been on her YouTube twice, both of which were her content pieces entirely. So no I’m not sorry I didn’t use her for clout (incase u forgot we were on the same show without knowing each other I don’t need her clout) I wanted to be friends with Apoorva not the rebel kid when there was no accountability constantly for how I was being treated I distanced myself."

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He added, “I even requested her to ask her audience to calm down because they’ve been abusing me for no reason. Sadly, this person who called me her best friend has no concern for that, or the fact that maybe I’m hurt. THAT is why I’m not friends with her anymore. Keep it cute, keep it moving."