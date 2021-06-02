Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Asha Negi to star in Voot series Khwabon Ke Parindey: 'My character Bindiya is a wild child'
web series

Asha Negi to star in Voot series Khwabon Ke Parindey: 'My character Bindiya is a wild child'

Khwabon Ke Parindey is set in Australia and deals with the lives of three friends as they explore friendship and hope. It is directed by Tapasvi Mehta.
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Asha Negi shot to fame as Purvi Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. Her show Khwabon Ke Parindey will begin streaming from June 14.

Actor Asha Negi is set to star in Khwabon Ke Parindey, a Voot drama series, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

Directed by Tapasvi Mehta, the show explores the journey of friendship, hope and life of three friends through the picturesque landscape of Australia.

Asha said she is thankful to the makers for giving her the opportunity to play a challenging character like Bindiya.

"My character of Bindiya on the show is this complete wild child, who believes in embracing life every single day. I enjoyed playing the role; although challenging, the transition of my portrayal of roles from television to web has been extremely refreshing," the 31-year-old actor, who became a household name with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, said in a statement.

The experience of shooting for the show, Asha said, made her realise the importance of friends.

Also read: Mallika Sherawat gives a peek into her villa in Los Angeles with a huge garden and pool. Watch video

"They are like your truth serum, who help you unravel your deepest secrets and fears and then help you get through it," she added.

Asha, who was last seen in Anurag Basu's anthology film Ludo, made her digital debut with the 2019 series Baarish.

Khwabon Ke Parindey is slated to start streaming from June 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asha negi voot australia pavitra rishta ludo - anurag basu

Related Stories

tv

Gaurav Chopraa says Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat should be 'dealt with grace' for their son's sake

PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 10:57 AM IST
bollywood

Dharmendra shares idyllic early morning views from his farmhouse. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 10:31 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP