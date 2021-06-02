Asha Negi to star in Voot series Khwabon Ke Parindey: 'My character Bindiya is a wild child'

Actor Asha Negi is set to star in Khwabon Ke Parindey, a Voot drama series, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

Directed by Tapasvi Mehta, the show explores the journey of friendship, hope and life of three friends through the picturesque landscape of Australia.

Asha said she is thankful to the makers for giving her the opportunity to play a challenging character like Bindiya.

"My character of Bindiya on the show is this complete wild child, who believes in embracing life every single day. I enjoyed playing the role; although challenging, the transition of my portrayal of roles from television to web has been extremely refreshing," the 31-year-old actor, who became a household name with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, said in a statement.

The experience of shooting for the show, Asha said, made her realise the importance of friends.

Also read: Mallika Sherawat gives a peek into her villa in Los Angeles with a huge garden and pool. Watch video

"They are like your truth serum, who help you unravel your deepest secrets and fears and then help you get through it," she added.

Asha, who was last seen in Anurag Basu's anthology film Ludo, made her digital debut with the 2019 series Baarish.

Khwabon Ke Parindey is slated to start streaming from June 14.