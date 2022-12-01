Ayushi Gupta: My job helped me keep casting frauds at bay

Young and promising actor Ayushi Gupta who was seen in the award-winning short film ‘The Song We Sang’ along with shows like Hostel Daze, Cubicles2 and others, asserts that starting as a casting associate helped her earn a show.

“I came to Mumbai from Pune for a few acting workshops and was clueless about how to begin. Then I figured out, it was better to start with a job first. I feel it was from there that I began to learn how the industry functions,” says the engineer turned actor.

Talking about her initial days, Gupta adds, “While joining the industry, more than me, my parents were apprehensive. I think it was my job that helped me keep the ‘casting frauds’ at bay. Such incidents are really common, particularly with aspiring actors who get trapped and end up losing money and sanity.”

Gupta was also into theatre and taught drama in school before joining casting department for Sacred Games for . “Acting was always on my mind, but I had no idea how to get there. The casting job helped me bag my first show ‘Hostel Daze’ as a parallel lead. The series has completed three seasons and it fetched me some more good roles.”

After playing lead in The Lineup (2021), she is also trying her hand into writing. “Currently I have shot for two projects and they will be released in 2023. Also, I am co-writing a show and we already have producers on the board. Thus, the show will go on the floors soon.”