Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Ayushi Gupta: My job helped me keep casting frauds at bay

Ayushi Gupta: My job helped me keep casting frauds at bay

web series
Published on Dec 01, 2022 06:53 PM IST

Young and promising actor Ayushi Gupta who was seen in the award-winning short film ‘The Song We Sang’ along with shows like Hostel Daze, Cubicles2 and others, asserts that starting as a casting associate helped her earn a show

Ayushi Gupta
Ayushi Gupta
ByS Farah Rizvi

Young and promising actor Ayushi Gupta who was seen in the award-winning short film ‘The Song We Sang’ along with shows like Hostel Daze, Cubicles2 and others, asserts that starting as a casting associate helped her earn a show.

“I came to Mumbai from Pune for a few acting workshops and was clueless about how to begin. Then I figured out, it was better to start with a job first. I feel it was from there that I began to learn how the industry functions,” says the engineer turned actor.

Talking about her initial days, Gupta adds, “While joining the industry, more than me, my parents were apprehensive. I think it was my job that helped me keep the ‘casting frauds’ at bay. Such incidents are really common, particularly with aspiring actors who get trapped and end up losing money and sanity.”

Gupta was also into theatre and taught drama in school before joining casting department for Sacred Games for . “Acting was always on my mind, but I had no idea how to get there. The casting job helped me bag my first show ‘Hostel Daze’ as a parallel lead. The series has completed three seasons and it fetched me some more good roles.”

After playing lead in The Lineup (2021), she is also trying her hand into writing. “Currently I have shot for two projects and they will be released in 2023. Also, I am co-writing a show and we already have producers on the board. Thus, the show will go on the floors soon.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out