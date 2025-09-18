Ba***ds of Bollywood Twitter reviews: Internet hails Aryan Khan's humour, brilliant direction, calls show ‘paisa vasool’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has ruled the silver screen and the hearts of audiences for decades. Now, his son Aryan Khan has stepped into the world of cinema, though not as an actor, but as a director. His debut series, Ba***ds of Bollywood, has already created a storm on social media. Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood finally released in Netflix.

The satire on the Hindi film industry premiered on Netflix today (September 18), following a special screening for industry insiders yesterday. The series earned glowing reviews at the screening, and now audiences too seem thoroughly impressed. Viewers are hailing Aryan’s razor-sharp direction, witty humour, and refreshing take on Bollywood, calling the show a complete paisa-vasool entertainer.

What Twitter users have to say about Ba***ds of Bollywood

One of the X (formerly Twitter) users, who finished watching the first episode of the series, wrote, "finished Episode 1 of Bats of Bollywood. #AryanKhan, my man, you nailed it. The writing is sharp, the screenplay super engaging & the humour is on point. That ending tho “Say no to drugs” Spoiler alert: Sameer Wankhede cameo. Full on paisa vasool!#Badsofbollywood #Netflix."

Another tweet read, "The roasting capabilities of Aryan 🙏🙇Apna banda hai. Knows the ground reality. Not afraid of making a joke of himself. Love it." Another wrote, "now watching #TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix. The first episode is so good, it went crazy and is such a fun breezy introduction, and meta humour is working properly as well. Plus, cameos don't feel forced too. Aryan Khan seems to have cooked."

An X user shared his review after watching the first two episodes and wrote, "MAD MAD MAD..the first 2 episodes are insane! I don't want this show to end… There should've been at least 10 episodes not just 7." He also praised Raghav Juyal's performance in the show and wrote, "Raghav Juyal is having chemistry with every actor in the show. Superb actor!"

Praising Aryan Khan's direction, another wrote, "Just started watching #Badsofbollywood on @NetflixIndia and I must say, it’s absolutely brilliant. The direction is far beyond expectations, and honestly, I didn’t see this level of finesse coming from a newcomer. Aryan Khan has done a phenomenal job. It doesn’t feel like the work of someone so young and inexperienced; it feels like the craft of a seasoned director. The way he has brought this together is simply outstanding."

Another tweet read, “Just watched Ep 1 of #TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix ! This show is hilarious with razor-sharp satire. Love how #AryanKhan trolls every nuance of Bollywood. And damn, that brutal takedown of the bureau officer Savage AF!”

"#TheBadsOfBollywood this is such a sexy and comedic concept with a harsh touch of reality," a tweet read. Another X user praised Raghav and wrote, "Someone give Ranveer and Raghav Juyal a buddy cop comedy. Their chemistry is adorbz. #TheBadsOfBollywood."

However, seems like not everyone liked the show. One of the X users wrote, "Okay, so hero and heroine are siblings in the #TheBadsOfBollywood Horrible, horrible, horrible. Rest of the show was strictly average at max but this was the last straw couldn’t tolerate it any longer." Another tweeted, "started watching the bads of bollywood and tell me why there is so much cussing??😭😭 har doosri line mai gaali and let's not talk abt kjo's and ranveer's scene."

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

The show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles along with Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal. Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor and Manish Chaudhari in key roles. The show also features starry cameos of Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan among others.