BB OTT: Nishant Bhat imitates Shamita Shetty as Divya Agarwal calls her ‘snob of the house’, watch

Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana came together and hosted a mock Bigg Boss OTT awards ceremony. The trio, seated in the open space of the house, poked fun at their fellow Bigg Boss OTT contestants, who seemed to be busy with other tasks inside.

The clip, shared by Voot on Instagram, began with Divya naming Neha Bhasin as the ‘Bi***est person in the Bigg Boss OTT house.’ Nishant imitated Neha and accepted the award on her behalf.

Raqesh Bapat also jumped in to add that she deserves the award. “Neha ko jo award mila hai, ye totally deserve karti hai (Neha deserves the award),” he said. Divya then gave Pratik Sehajpal the ‘Fakest (person)’ title. Moose impersonated him and also called Nishant to act as Neha.

“Neha was the was only one reason behind everything I did in the BB house OTT,” Moose said in Hindi, pretending to be Pratik, leaving Divya in splits. Nishant also played out a caricature version of Neha. Divya then declared Shamita Sheetty as the ‘Snob of the house’. Nishant stepped forward to imitate Shamita as well, poking fun at her diet.

Shamita's dietary restrictions had become a topic of fights a couple of times on Bigg Boss OTT. In the initial days of the show, the actor had said that she was on a specific diet due to her health conditions. However, it had led to a few arguments in the house.

One such incident involved Akshara Singh, who wasn't happy that Shamita was asking the contestants to stay away from the gluten-free products, sent in specifically for her and Neha Bhasin. According to a leading daily, Akshara had mocked Shamita and accused her of having starry airs.

“Chaar line English ka bol liya toh apne aap ko hi-fi samjhne lage... yahan par Hindi bolna chahiye English bolne ka koi kaam nahi hai... (She thinks she's better than everyone else just because she can speak English. There's no place for English here. We are supposed to speak in Hindi),” Akshara had said at the time.

According to BollywoodLife, Shamita and Nishant too had been involved in a fight over gluten-free food.