Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh breaks down on Bigg Boss OTT, says Moose Jattana ‘has no right to comment' on her work

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh, currently seen on Bigg Boss OTT, had a breakdown on the show Monday night after she had a small altercation with co-contestant Muskaan Jattana, popularly known as Moose Jattana. It also involved musician Millind Gaba.

After her altercation with Moose, Akshara Singh sat down with Milind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Prateek Sehajpal to inform them that she had been friendly with Moose but will maintain a distance from her now, a leading daily reported Tuesday morning.

The report quoted Akshara Singh as saying, “I was casually asking Moose to look for Millind Gaba for dinner and she said, ‘Gabe mere g**** me hai’. I felt bad. She is friendly with me but I didn’t like the tone. She also made a comment about my work saying ‘Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho…(All these Bhojpuri songs that you sing..)’ That is how she speaks about my work."

The Bhojpuri actor added, "It doesn’t feel good. She has no right to comment on my occupation. I earn my bread and butter because of the Bhojpuri industry. That’s my profession. You make me do anything with love I will do. But don’t talk like that.” The daily reported that Akshara kept wiping her tears and Ridhima Pandit consoled her.

After overhearing the conversation, Moose tried to clarify things with Millind and Akshara. She told them she did not mean it in a "sexual or disrespectful" way but simply meant it as a joke. Milind told her that such jokes were not okay. However, Akshara could not take it lightly and was even spotted crying all alone in the garden area.

Divya Agarwal then walked up to her and asked if crying would help her cause at all, adding that she must talk about it if she feels it is a huge issue. Akshara then decided to let go of the matter. Moose, on the other hand, declared that she did her best to clear her side.