Sushant Singh Rajput’s prayer meet: Bhojpuri actors Akshara Singh, Manoj Tiwari pay tribute

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:15 IST

New pictures from Sushant Singh Rajput’s prayer meet, featuring Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh and Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, have surfaced online. The two are seen paying tribute to the late actor at the prayer meet held at his Rajiv Nagar residence in Patna on Sunday.

A heartbreaking picture of Sushant’s father KK Singh sitting next to a framed photograph of the late actor at the prayer meet is also going viral.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and his last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium a day later, in the presence of family and a select few from the film and television industry. His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river on June 18 by his father, two sisters and other family members, as a priest chanted mantras.

The post-mortem report listed the cause of death as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’, according to an India Today report. No foul play was found. “There were no struggle marks or external injuries on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body. His nails were clean,” the report noted.

The police are still investigating the case and have recorded the statements of more than 20 people so far. They are also probing the professional rivalry angle and asked for a copy of his contract with Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s final film, Dil Bechara, will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and is an official adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars. Sanjana Sanghi will make her debut in a leading role with the film. It also features a cameo by Saif Ali Khan.

To honour Sushant’s legacy, Disney+ Hotstar will make Dil Bechara available to non-subscribers as well. In a statement, the director said that he never imagined that he would release the film without his leading man being around.

“Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che! to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it,” he said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

