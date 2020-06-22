Sushant Singh Rajput’s family holds prayer meet for late actor in Patna, see pic and video

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family organised a prayer meet for him at their Rajiv Nagar residence in Patna, a week after he died. In pictures and videos doing the rounds online, a framed photograph of the late actor is seen adorned with flowers.

Sushant died on June 14 and his last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium a day later, amid heavy downpour. The funeral was attended by his family, who travelled from Patna, and a few friends from the film and television industry. His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river on June 18 by his father K K Singh, his two sisters and other family members.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating Sushant’s death by suicide and have recorded the statements of at least 15 people so far, including his family members, close friends Mukesh Chhabra and Siddharth Pithani, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and managerial staff.

The police is also probing the angle of professional rivalry and has received a copy of the contract signed by Sushant from Yash Raj Films. Mumbai’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed to ANI that the investigating officer has received a copy of the contract from Yash Raj Films.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh earlier said that the ‘professional rivalry’ angle will be thoroughly investigated after reports surfaced that Sushant’s career was stalled after he was blacklisted by certain heavyweights of the film industry.

Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad also raised questions about whether his films were banned or he was ‘forcibly removed’ from films. He said that the ‘cartel story’ was terrifying and that ‘no newcomer should go through such torture’.

Sushant, who acted in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore, will be seen in the yet-to-be-released film Dil Bechara. He was set to turn producer with the patriotic film Vande Bharatam, which would mark producer Sandip Ssingh’s directorial debut.

In an emotional Instagram post, Sandip mourned the loss of his friend and said that he will make Vande Bharatam as a tribute to Sushant.

