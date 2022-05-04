Bhuvan Bam to make OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar's Taaza Khabar, poses with show script. See pics

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam announced his OTT debut on Wednesday. Sharing two pictures on his Instagram account, Bhuvan revealed the title of the project, Taaza Khabar. The show will release on Disney+ Hotstar, later this year. Also Read: The struggle everyday is different: Bhuvan Bam on losing his parents

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Bhuvan wrote, “Need your wishes for my OTT debut. Your constant support’s been a boon for me. New stuff this year." In the first picture, Bhuvan is seen holding Taaza Khabar's script. He also shared a picture of the script.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As seen in the photo shared by Bhuvan, Taaza Khabar will be released under BB Ki Vines Productions and will be created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal.

Actor Viraj Ghilani commented, “Tu kya sahi banda hai (You are such a nice person).” Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote, “Love Love and more Love.” Actor Anup Soni said, “Bahut Saara Pyar Bhuvan.” One fan commented, “All the best Bhuvan, you're going to shine in this too.” Another one said, “Watching you grow from that one YouTube video to here is magical. It makes me emotional. So happy for you.” While one said, “Will always support you,” many dropped heart, fire and thumbs up emojis in the comments section.

Last year he made his acting debut with Dhindora, a web series, in which he played nine avatars of himself. In an interview with Hindustan Times, when he was asked why he released the show on YouTube, over any OTT platform, he said, “First, it would have been unfair to go to my audience, who have watched all my content for free till now, and ask for money. Also, it was a conscious effort to tell people that YouTube is not only for sketches, music or roast videos." He added that he had been receiving a lot of acting offers over the years. “I’ve been conceptualising the web series since 2017. During that period, I got a lot of film and web series offers but I chose not to take them."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON