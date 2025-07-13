Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik's team clarifies he was detained, not arrested: ‘We’ve a lot to say regarding this issue'

After reports of Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik getting arrested at Dubai International Airport on Saturday emerged, the team which manages him, S-Line Project, refuted them. As reported by India Today, the team issued a statement saying that Abdu was detained and not arrested. It also added that he was later released. Abdu Rozik's popularity rose through his music, viral videos, and reality television appearances.(PTI)

Was Abdu Rozik arrested?

The S-Line Project statement read, "First of all, he is not arrested, he was only detained by the police. Abdu Rozik gave his explanations and was released. Today he will participate in the award ceremony which will be held in Dubai. Secondly information in media is not correct. We will take all legal action to protect Abdu Rozik and his image."

His team also said, "Believe us, we have a lot to say regarding this issue."

Abdu was detained in Dubai

Earlier news agency ANI reported that Abdu was was detained by authorities at around 5 am over the weekend, shortly after arriving in Dubai from Montenegro. However, the specific nature of the complaint was not disclosed.

"All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft," a company representative told Khaleej Times, declining to provide further details.

Who is Abdu Rozik?

Abdu's popularity rose through his music, viral videos, and reality television appearances, including Bigg Boss 16. He is a popular Tajikistani singer who sang various songs, including Ohi Dili Zor, Chaki Chaki Boron and Modar. In 2022, he was invited to attend the 22nd IIFA Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where he sang the Hindi song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga from the 1994 film 1942: A Love Story.

In 2024, he was also questioned by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering investigation involving a hospitality firm, though he was not named as an accused.