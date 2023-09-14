Bigg Boss 17 first promo out: Salman Khan teases a game of heart and brains with his different avatars. Watch

Salman Khan is back as the host of Bigg Boss 17. Just a month after Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 got over, Salman surprised fans with a new promo of the reality show on Thursday evening. Taking to Instagram, the star shared the first promo of the new season. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17 to go on air soon: Couples vs singles theme, possible participants - here's what we know so far)

The Bigg Boss 17 promo

Salman Khan in the first promo for Bigg Boss 17.

In the first promo, Salman says that up until now, audiences have only got to see the eyes, but this time, everyone will be getting to see the three avatars for the first time. The first avatar is 'Dil,' or the heart. In the promo, Salman is seen wearing a red kurta and smiling at the camera.

Meanwhile, in the second avatar, he is seen saying 'Dimaag' or the brain. Last but not the least, Salman says that the third part is ‘Dum,’ or power. The teaser ends here with Salman saying, "Abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam (This is all for now! The promo has ended)!"

The promo ends with the new logo of the show, and the tagline, 'Coming Soon'. In the caption, Salman wrote, "Iss baar Bigg Boss dikhaayenge ek alag rang, jisse dekhkar reh jaayenge aap sab dang. (This time, Bigg Boss will introduce a new colour, which will surely leave all of you stunned.)

Fan reactions

Reacting to the comments, one fan said, "Finally promo aa he gaya I am so excited (Finally the promo is here)." Another said, "Wow I am sooooooooooo excited." A comment read, "I can't believe! finally!" "So excited to see what the new avatar is!"

More details

There were several reports surrounding the possible contestants for the show. A Filmibeat report quoted a source saying that Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are in talks regarding their participation on Bigg Boss 17 and the makers "are keen to sign the real-life couple for the show and discussion has reached the advanced stage".

Then there was also an ETimes report that quoted sources from the show's production to say that Maitree actor Samarth has also been finalised for Bigg Boss 17. The report added that Bigg Boss 17 will pit real-life couples against singles. Four couples and five singles are likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 17 as contestants this year. Samarth has previously featured in MTV Splitsvilla and Udaariyaan.

Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss for more than a decade. It began with Arshad Warsi as the host and Shilpa Shetty soon took over as the host for the second season. Even Amitabh Bachchan stepped in for the third season before Salman Khan was finally roped in.

