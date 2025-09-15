Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek out from show in 1st double eviction; internet says, 'unfair decision'

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19 witnessed its first elimination on Sunday. Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek became the first contestants to exit this season in a double eviction. Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek were evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss 19 witnesses 1st double eviction

The contestants who were nominated this week were Natalia, Nagma, Mridul Tiwari, and Awez Darbar. They were nominated as they were not able to perform well enough in the Nomination task.

Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek exit Bigg Boss 19

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Natalia faced a language barrier, which restricted her interactions with the other contestants. She, however, bonded well with contestant Mridul Tiwari. Nagma Mirajkar couldn't make a significant impact in the show.

Internet reacts to show's 1st eviction

Reacting to the evictions, a fan wrote on an Instagram post, "Both were not doing anything, both are not Bigg Boss material." "Please bring back Nagma, it was unfair to Nagma," read a comment. "So sad, I hope Abhishek will not feel guilty for this because the makers did dis deliberately," a person said. "It was very good. Nagma is out. She was very boring," commented an Instagram user.

"Wrong eviction. Fix it, Big Boss. Unfair decision," said another fan. "Nagma is better than awez.. Natalia expected," wrote a social media user. "Big Boss isn’t for good people," wrote another person.

Earlier, speaking with India Today, Nagma had said, “I have never tapped into the TV audience. This is a chance for people to see me, and hopefully, they will follow my work even after the show. It will help me grow my reach and show my personality beyond social media."

About Bigg Boss 19

This weekend, Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar wasn't hosted by Salman Khan. Instead, Farah Khan stepped in as Salman is busy shooting for Battle of Galwan. Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colours TV at 10.30 pm daily and streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm.

This season of Bigg Boss features several popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.