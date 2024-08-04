Bigg Boss had soft spot for Sana Makbul: Ranvir Shorey accuses Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers of bias, reveals who should've won

During the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale on Friday, actor Ranvir Shorey lost the trophy to Sana Makbul with rapper Naezy becoming the first runner-up. The actor, who was in the top 3 finalists, in a new interview with News18 said that the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 had a 'soft spot' for Sana, adding the actor did not add anything 'positive' to the show. He also said Armaan Malik or him were more deserving of winning the show. Also read | Ranvir Shorey on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana Makbul's win: 'It's all a big mess…' Ranvir Shorey was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Sana Makbul won the show.

Ranvir Shorey said, “I don’t think she has done anything positive in the house. Other than going on and chanting, ‘I am selfish’, ‘I want to win’ or assuming that the show is about how much bad talk you can give and calling it determination, I don’t think she has added any positive influence on anything in the house or on the housemates. I don’t consider her the most deserving candidate. But yet, I think Bigg Boss had a soft spot for her somewhere. I feel she got the votes. That needs to be respected. Congratulations to her... Armaan could have been the winner. I could have been the winner."

Asked if he ever regretted his words for Sana, Ranvir said, “She said some harsh things to be and she got a befitting reply to that." In final episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the rivalry between Ranvir and Sana escalated even further.

Ranvir and Sana's tiff

During a task, the contestants were asked to place their heads inside a pillory and smile continuously, while their opponents tried to make them lose their smiles by provoking them. When Ranvir stepped forward for the task, Sana made personal attacks on his 13-year-old son and divorce from actor-filmmaker Konkona Sen.

She asked, “How old is your son? 13, right? And he is in the US. Why are you here then? You are more interested in the ₹25 lakh than the trophy and you mentioned how you want to use the money for your son’s college. But ₹25 lakh isn’t enough for that.”

Sana further said, “You are on dating apps, right? How many dates have you been on? Man is hitting century and is still on dating apps; can anyone believe? He has a 13-year-old son in the US and is still doing all this.”

Following the task, Ranvir confronted Sana and told, “Today you brought up my 13-year-old son. So, in case you needed proof of how you think. This is it. Gutterchaap (roadside) it is.”