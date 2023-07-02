Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui alleges Pooja Bhatt is using her dad's name, playing the victim card

Days after she was voted out of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, Aaliya Siddiqui has opened up on allegations of playing the victim card when she was inside the house. Insisting that she would have been after the "husband's money" had she done that, Aaliya also claimed that it is filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt who is actually playing the victim card on the Salman Khan show. Aaliya was recently evicted from the reality show. (Also read| Bigg Boss OTT 2: Angry Salman Khan reacts to the 'kiss', leaves show)

Pooja urged Aaliya to stop using victim card

Pooja Bhatt is using her father's name on Bigg Boss OTT 2, alleges Aaliya Siddiqui.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aaliya is a film producer who has been mainly in the news for her legal fights with actor-husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Earlier on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja had nominated Aaliya saying that she plays the victim card, using her husband's name.

Aaliya insists she's not playing victim

Talking to ETimes, Aaliya said it is Pooja's thinking that she plays the victim card but she never claimed to be a “bechari”. “Main bechari banke kabhi nahi aayi this (I was never a helpless person).. had I been a bechari (helpless) I would have never been on this show. I was brought on BB OTT because they felt I’m a fighter and can raise my voice against injustice and maybe that’s the reason I’m on the show. Had I been a bechari I would have filed a case against my husband, made a lot of money.” She added that she's had a Dubai house for herself and roamed around in luxury cars. She also said that she left her husband’s property on her own and she has only asked for a house which is her basic need.

'Pooja's playing the victim card'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aaliya added that it is Pooja who has been playing the victim card, using her father's name. “(Pooja keeps saying)‘Main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hoon’, arre bhai aap khud Pooja Bhatt ho ('I am Mahesh Bhatt's daughter', you are a known name - Pooja Bhatt), you are in yourself a renowned actress and famous personality, why do you need your father’s tag? She’s playing the victim card and not me. Yeda Ban ke peda kha rahe hai (They are trying to enjoy all benefits by acting all innocent).”

She also said that she calls herself Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife as she has done much else in the public eye, but Pooja has her own identity and she must not address herself as Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter. Aaliya also said that even Falaq Naaz is using her brother Sheezan Khan's name and playing the victim card.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON