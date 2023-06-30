Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri breaks silence on kiss with Jad Hadid, says it 'made me feel awkward’

Akanksha Puri opened up about her kiss with Jad Hadid during a ‘task’ on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and said it made her feel ‘awkward.’ Akanksha and Jad locked lips during a ‘task’ between black and white teams as they were ‘dared’ to kiss each other. Later, Jad called Akanksha Puri a ‘bad kisser.' Also read: Twitter is furious at Jad Hadid for calling Akanksha Puri a bad kisser

Akanksha on kissing Jad Hadid

Akanksha Puri on her kiss with Jad Hadid on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha talked about her unexpected kiss with Jad Hadid. Sharing her discomfort, she said, “I wanted Jad to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward.” She added, "I expected him to come and speak with me, to clear out my headspace about the whole situation. Communication is important, and I needed that reassurance."

Jad calls Akanksha a 'bad kisser'

Her words arrive after Jad, during a conversation with Avinash Sachdeva, called Akanksha a ‘bad kisser.’ The two shared a laugh about it. However, Pooja Bhatt told Jad, "I'm sorry but you're a b**ch if you're saying that. Under the belt. What do you think poor girl will do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world? I am sorry, I disapprove of it. No no no, not cool.”

Jad responded, “It's an opinion.” Pooja told him that he should share his opinion with Akanksha and not with anyone else in the house. She said, “Boy talk right? I thought you were a man, not a boy." Jad said, “I'm gay.”

Jad and Akanksha were trending on Twitter on Thursday after they were seen kissing on live camera. While some viewers expressed their displeasure with their action, others wondered how host Salman Khan will react to the whole thing on Weekend Ka Vaar, considering his strict attitude towards keeping things ‘clean’ on the OTT platform.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Jad Hadid is a Lebanese model who lives in Dubai. He is a divorcee and has a young daughter. Akanksha Puri was seen for a short while on Bigg Boss 13 and won the reality show Mika Di Vohti. Others competing in the house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

