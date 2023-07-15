Falaq Naaz's mom reacts after Abhishek Malhan's brother roasts their family: ‘Isse pata chal jaata hai aap kya hain’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naaz's mother Kehekshan, in a new interview, criticised Abhishek Malhan's brother for making fun of their family on his YouTube channel. Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan, has a brother, Nischay Malhan who took a dig at contestants who commented on Abhishek's upbringing in the show. Reacting to his roast video, Kehekshan said he has no right to comment on them. Also read: Cyrus Broacha compares Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to 'concentration camps, hell'

Comments on Abhishek Malhan

Falaq Naaz's mom Kehekshan isn't happy about Abhishek Malhan's brother who commented on their family.

It all began when Pooja Bhatt was at loggerheads with Abhishek Malhan in different scenarios and even called him badtameez (rude). She was also seen questioning his parvarish (upbringing) in the show. Following this, Falaq was also seen calling Abhishek ‘janani (female)’ and ‘chhakka (a derogatory term for transgender)'. In a different situation, she also told him, “You might talk like this to your parents. You might even stand up to your mom.”

Falaq Naaz's mom on Abhishek Malhan's roast

Reacting to everything in the house, Abhishek's brother blasted Falaq regarding his brother Sheezan Khan's arrest in the Tunisha Sharma death case. He also commented on Falaq's family and called it ‘irony.’ Responding to it, Falaq's mom Kehekshan told ETimes, "What does roasting mean? Doesn’t it mean insulting? Tomorrow, if my kids start making money by roasting or insulting someone, it would be insulting for me. Baaki aap khud samajhdaar hain (rest is upto your understanding)…"

“I don't know about others, but in my family, we are very normal people. We are not a filmy family, who are not on camera for a few hours every day saying, 'Hey hi I’m this and that'. Humari YouTube waali family nahi hai (we are not a YouTube family)… We are like normal people where kids and even elders sometimes make mistakes, but we also solve problems amongst ourselves. It is a very personal matter and I don’t think others have the right to comment on it. If you are attacking someone’s emotions, it is one of the most disgusting things that you are doing. Isse se pata chal jaata hai aap kya hain Aur hum kya hain (this explains how we and them are different)… You're attacking someone personally, just think if I do the same how would you feel,” she added.

Nominations

Meanwhile, contestants Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt, and Avinash Sachdev are nominated for this week's eviction. Abhishek is among the safe ones in the house.

