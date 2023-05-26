Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Host Salman Khan asks in first promo 'cricket ke baad kya dekhenge?'

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will stream soon on Jio Cinema. On Thursday, the first promo of the reality show featuring actor Salman Khan, who will host it, was released. The previous Bigg Boss OTT season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, but this time the original host of Bigg Boss, Salman, will host the show. Also read: Rajeev Sen was offered Bigg Boss OTT 2, but he won't take it up

In the first promo video from Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Salman Khan asks audiences that after the Indian Premier League (IPL) comes to an end soon with the final IPL match taking place on Sunday, what will they watch. He then says they can have entertainment 24 hours as Bigg Boss OTT will start streaming soon on Jio Cinemas.

Salman promises 24 hours-entertainment

The promo opens with Salman, who was dressed in a shiny silver jacket and matching T-shirt, saying, "Cricket ke baad kya dekhenge... entertainment hai 24 ghante only on Jio Cinema. Main le kar aa raha hoon Bigg Boss OTT... toh dekhta jaye India (What will you watch after cricket? There will be non-stop entertainment for 24 hours only on Jio Cinema. I will soon be back with Bigg Boss OTT 2. Stay tuned India)."

Reacting to his promo shared on Twitter, a person tweeted, “Can't wait!” Another asked,"Contestants list kab aayegi (When will the list of contestants be out?"

Although the full list of contestants likely to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is not out yet, there are rumours that singer and TV host Aditya Narayan, who is also the son of playback singer Udit Narayan, will be a part of the reality show. Model and actor, Poonam Pandey, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp (2022), is reportedly also on the contestants list. Actors Pooja Gor and Anjali Arora are also rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Karan Johar hosted season 1

In 2021, Bigg Boss OTT season 1, which streamed exclusively on Voot, was hosted by Karan Johar. In the end, a few contestants, who had reached the finale, got a direct entry to the main show, Bigg Boss season 15. Last year, there was no Bigg Boss OTT.

The grand finale of the show took place on September 18, 2021, and Divya Agarwal had emerged as the winner, while Nishant Bhat was the runner-up.

