Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Kumar is the first one to be evicted, reason to be revealed in Sunday episode

Just hours after he entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, social media star Puneet Kumar was evicted from the show. The announcement came early Sunday. Puneet was among the last ones to enter the house on Saturday night when the show premiered on Jio Cinema. (Also read: Puneet Superstar enters show, Salman tells him to calm down)

Puneet Kumar is the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2,

Puneet Sharma, also known as Puneet Superstar, was collectively evicted by his co-contestants. On their first day inside the house, Bigg Boss had to school Puneet when he smeared toothpaste all over himself.

Puneet evicted

Later, other participants on the show collectively voted Puneet out of the house. The producers have promised to reveal the entire story behind his eviction at 9 pm on Sunday.

Puneet is known for his eccentric social media videos and was placed at rank 10 by the panelists during the Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere Saturday evening. Cricketer Ajay Jadeja, actor Sunny Leone and Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan were the panelists grilling all the contestants before they entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Saturday.

Upon his entry, Puneet was ranked #2 by the audience and the panelists gave him the #10 slot. He also got 20000 Bigg Boss house currency.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

Other contestants on the show include TV actors Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani. TV anchor-comedian Cyrus Broacha, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, and TikTok star Manisha Rani, along with Lebanon model Jad Hadid are also participating in the show. The former wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Aaliya Siddiqui - is also one of the contestants on Bigg Bos OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

The first episode of Salman Khan's reality show started off on a grand scale and streamed online for three hours Saturday night. The show is being streamed online 24X7 and edited episodes will be available at 9 pm everyday on JioCinema. The streaming website has a free subscription model at present.

