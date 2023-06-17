Salman Khan: 'Once I had requested to cast someone in Bigg Boss and they did not, so I stopped recommending'

Salman Khan, who has been the Bigg Boss host for more than a decade, has now revealed that he once recommended someone for the reality show but the producers decided to not use his suggestions and he has since stopped giving any recommendations. Salman is all set to make his digital debut with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which will premiere on Jio Cinema on Sunday, June 17. (Also read: Kangana asks Salman Khan ‘why do we look so young’ as she revisits memories) Salman Khan at the promotional event of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 in Mumbai on June 16, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Salman flooded with calls

Salman told the media that he gets many calls around the time Bigg Boss begins and he gets so irritated that he even switches off his phone. He said that callers urge him to recommend them as Bigg Boss contestants. “Be it politicians, actors or from any other walk of life, I get calls from everyone saying that Bigg Boss is a great platform for their career and they would love to be a part of the show. But they don’t understand this decision is not in my hands but it is in Sheetal's, Manisha's and Endemol's and COLORS' hands,” an ETimes report quoted him as saying.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss recommendations

He added that many get upset with him as he does not make the phone calls that may get their jobs done. “Salman Khan doesn’t interfere in this decision and the channel and the production house take care of everything. They have made this rule that they don’t take my recommendation. Once I had requested them to cast someone and they did not, so after that I stopped recommending. In fact, during one season I recommended someone and they themselves called that person and got him on board. One of the people who I knew but was not aware that he is going to be a part of the show was Nikitin. I met him on stage of Bigg Boss 6. Unka bus chalta toh woh aaj tak ghar mein reh rahe hote (if he had his way, he'd have stayed in the house till now)."

Salman's new film

Most recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman is now gearing up for the release of some of his most-awaited films. These include Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 that also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

