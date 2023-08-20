Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav greets fans at Gurugram event, says ‘Kar diya na Systumm hang’. Watch

Elvish Yadav was greeted enthusiastically by ardent fans at the Sunday event held in Gurugram. In a video that was captured by the paparazzo and uploaded on Instagram, Elvish was seen addressing the massive crowd. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner expressed his gratitude for the immense support and said, "Kar diya na Systumm hang (Didn't I crash the Systumm)?" (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's Instagram Live breaks MC Stan's record with highest viewership)

Elvish meets fans

Elvish Yadav thanked his fans on stage.

On stage, Elvish was seen in a black shirt and deep blue jeans. He said, "Kaise ho saare, theek ho? Oh 30 din baad aya mein bahar, hein thodi vibe na janta? Kar diya na Systumm hang? Sabse pehle ap sabhi logo ka bohat bohat dhanyavaad ap ne time nikala mere liye (How are you all? Are you okay? I came out after 30 days for all of you, didn't we crash the systumm? Firstly, thank you so much everyone that you all made time for me)..." He was also seen with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khatter on stage for a while.

Elvish's Instagram Live breaks record

On Saturday, Elvish did an Instagram Live that was attended by over 5,95,000 viewers. Although the session crashed soon due to heavy traffic, the Live created history for being the most viewed Instagram Live in India. It also broke the record that was previously held by Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, whose live was attended by 5.41 lakh viewers. Elvish had also revealed that he got 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes during the voting process in the grand finale.

On naysayers

Elvish is the first wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT season 2. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Elvish reacted to naysayers saying that him being a wild card entry in the show should not have won. “I have seen those videos. It was very hurtful to hear things like wildcard deserving nahi hota. Deserving nahi hota toh phir iss show me hota hi nahi. I did not enter to leave the show. I came to compete. Aur, yeh baat uske muh se ayi. Jab apne dost (Fukra Insan) ke muh se aisi cheez aye toh bura lagta hai. But I am quite a chilled person. Koi baat nhi. Bol diya, bol diya…(I wouldn’t have been here if I wasn’t deserving. It felt bad because he being my friend said it. But, it’s okay. It’s done and dusted)," he said.

