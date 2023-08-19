Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's Instagram Live breaks MC Stan's record with highest viewership

Elvish Yadav created history after his recent Instagram Live on Saturday became the most viewed Instagram Live in India. The Youtuber, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, did an Instagram Live that was attended by over 5,95,000 viewers on Saturday. The session crashed soon after heavy traffic, but it also levelled out the previous record created by Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav claims he received '280 million votes in just 15 minutes' during grand finale. Watch)

Elvish's Instagram Live breaks record

Elvish Yadav thanked his fans for creating the Instagram Live record.

On Saturday, Elvish did an Instagram Live that was attended by over 5.95 lakh people. According to the Twitter account Bigg Boss Tak, a post read, "Elvish Yadav Insta LIVE Crashed. Elvish breaks all records and has India's Maximum Insta Live watching (595,000+). His Live also entered in World Top 10 rank." The post also shared a video of Elvish thanking all his fans for creating this record. He said in his Instagram Stories, "Guys abhi abhi aap logo ne dekha... pata lag gaya ki jaise mera live crash hua... phone load nahi le pa raha.. Instagram crash ho gaya (Just as you all must have noticed, that my live was crashed, my phone was unable to load. Instagram also crashed).

What Elvish said

"But good news is humne India ka record tod diya aur hum number 1 pe aa gaye hein... all thanks to you aap log na hote toh na ye record tut ta na tumhara bhai hota kuch bhi. Dhanyavaad sabhi logon ka (the good news is that we broke the record created in India and are now number 1. all thanks to you. If it weren't for you all this record would not have broken neither would your brother reach this far. Thank you all)." The previous record was held by Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, whose live was attended by 5.41 lakh viewers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times after winning the show, Elvish had shared, "I knew jeetunga toh mai hi (I knew I was going to win)… maybe. Abhishek (Malhan) was quite strong. He was in the house since the beginning with the support of his million followers. It was like uske jeetne ke chances hai poore poore (he had a fair chance). But, I never said that I will be a one-sided winner.” He had also revealed that he got 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes.

