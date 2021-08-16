Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal declares herself show winner, here's how Karan Johar reacted
web series

Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal declares herself show winner, here's how Karan Johar reacted

Divya Agarwal spoke about the time when she wins Bigg Boss OTT. Check out how show host Karan Johar has reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Divya Agarwal in a still from Bigg Boss OTT.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal has declared herself as the winner of the reality show leaving host Karan Johar shocked. In a video, shared on Instagram Monday morning, Divya performed the task 'galatfehmi ke gubbaare'.

In the task, each contestant gets the chance to burst one balloon from a fellow contestant's bunch. They are also supposed to talk about the misunderstanding that they believe the particular contestant has on the show.

Divya Agarwal burst Prateek Sehajpal's ballon and said, “Isko lagta hai ye jo bhi kar raha hai ghar me hafte bhar mein, jo iski journey chal rahi hai wo kisiko dikhta nahi (He believes no one can see what he has been doing inside the house).”

Prateek was quick to respond with a cold statement and said, “Aapka bhi dikh gaya (Your intentions are also exposed now).” Both the contestants got into an argument briefly as Divya kept saying, "I say whatever I have to, in the face. At least I accept it."

On the other hand, Prateek Sehajpal insisted and repeated a few times, “No, you did not.” When others started clapping for Divya, she said, “You will applause when I win this show.”

Show host Karan Johar, who had been listening to all the drama, said, “Accha aap already result janti hain show ka? Chaliye Divya has already declared herself as the winner (Oh, so you already know the show's results? Okay, so Divya has already declared herself a winner).”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares first full family picture with Jeh from Maldives

Earlier on Sunday, Divya Agarwal, along with Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were nominated for eviction but Divya was saved after Zeeshan Khan chose her over Urfi Javed. Urfi eventually became the first contestant to be evicted from the show this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
divya agarwal bigg boss

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares first full family picture with Jeh from Maldives, wishes Saif Ali Khan on birthday

UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:52 AM IST
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gives Sri Lankan twist to his Kaalia song: 'Playing in loop'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:02 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Video shows cutest cat cuddles of snow leopard couple Jessie and Panja. Watch

Video of an up-close encounter with humpback whale in Australia wows people

ESA's ‘six luminous spots of light’ post intrigues people. Seen share yet?

Boy cuddling with cats while sleeping is a happy video to watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP