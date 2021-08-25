Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath says he prefers Salman Khan's hosting style over Karan Johar's

Evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant Karan Nath has said that he'd like to return to the house, but would prefer meeting Salman Khan over Karan Johar. Karan Nath was displeased about certain things that Karan Johar said to him on the show.

Salman Khan hosts the main show on television, while Karan Johar was roped in as the host of the OTT spinoff, which streams on Voot. In an interview after his eviction, Karan Nath said that he would've liked for the positives in people to also be highlighted, instead of focussing on the negatives.

He told TellyMasala in Hindi, "He's a respected filmmaker outside, but in the house, he didn't pay much attention to me, for some reason. He said some things to me that I didn't appreciate at all. I disagreed with him. Maybe they couldn't find anything to say about me. In Bigg Boss, they call you out if you misbehave. And I hadn't done anything of the sort. I was standing up for what was right. I was a little sad about this, that he didn't talk to me much."

He added, "I would like if positive things are also highlighted on the weekend episodes, and not just the negativity. I'm upset about what he said to me, I disagree with it." Going into detail about an incident on the show, he said that Karan Johar's comments about him were 'completely unnecessary and baseless'.

However, he admitted that he'd like to return to the show, if asked. "If I get the chance, I'd definitely want to meet Salman Khan. I think he also highlights the positives in addition to the negatives. He talks about people who are doing good also, and I think a very good host is one who also talks about the right things, along with the negatives," he said.