Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin leaves show in surprise mid-week eviction, Akshara Singh and Moose Jattana rejoice

In a surprise move for fans of Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin had to leave the show on Wednesday night after she was voted out. The mid-week eviction leaves five contestants in the race for the winner’s trophy now - Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat.

Late on Wednesday, Bigg Boss announced the names of the top four contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. These were Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. It was then announced that Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin were the “bottom two contestants”.

As they prepared to go over the final step of eviction, Neha thanked Pratik while Raqesh thanked Shamita for taking care of them inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Raqesh also promised to meet Shamita once the show ended.

Eventually, Neha walked out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, having been evicted, and Raqesh Bapat was saved.

Responding to the surprise eviction, former contestant and Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh said in a video that she posted on Instagram Stories, “Saare shashtra apna ke bhi, bichari kuch nahi kar pai, bahar aa hi gai (Despite using all the weapons in her arsenal, she could not do anything and is now out).” Akshara also shared another video and said, “She used to say that through her husband, she'd send bombs to my house. Now I am waiting, when will you come?” Moose Jattana also celebrated the eviction on Instagram Stories.

Neha Bhasin had a tumultuous journey on Bigg Boss OTT. She had major fights with many contestants, including Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal and even her closest friend on the show - Pratik Sehajpal.

Neha's closeness to Pratik got special attention on the show and was one of the oft-discussed topics both inside the show and outside. However, Neha's husband had said in an interview that he is not too concerned about her closeness with Pratik.

In a recent conversation, Neha and Pratik had told Nishant Bhat that they would have dated each other, had they met when they were single.“Kha jati mai isko (I would have eaten him up),” she said.

Pratik asked what that meant and Neha replied saying, “I would have dated him then.” Pratik did not answer the question immediately and walked away. However, he returned and then told Nishant, “Yes, I would have dated her too.”