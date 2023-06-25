Bigg Boss OTT: Palak Purswani is carrying 150 clothes for 30 days of stay, says 'Mom thought it’s my wedding trousseau'

Actor Palak Purswani is currently in the Bigg Boss OTT house and makes sure everything from her day outfits, which are not supposed to be repeated at all, to her nightwear, hairbands and slippers are well coordinated. She has revealed that she is carrying 150 clothes for her time on the reality show and if they are taken away (as part of a task or punishment), she won't be able to deal with it. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Palak Purswani on Avinash Sachdev: ‘I was the one who broke up, I haven’t got closure’ Palak Purswani is currently in the Bigg Boss 2 house.

Palak Purswani is a graduate in fashion design and is also planning to launch her own streetwear brand. She has said that with her shopping for Bigg Boss OTT 2, she has completed an entire year of her quota of clothes.

Palak Purswani on her luggage in Bigg Boss OTT house

Opening up about her luggage which she has carried to the Bigg Boss house, she told ETimes, “I have some 8 bags with 3 bags of shoes. Around 6-7 bags of just clothes. I am carrying a lot of clothes. I have packed so many bags, my mom thought it’s my wedding trousseau. Seeing so many bags, she thought I am going forever.”

What is in Palak Purswani's bags?

Explaining what exactly she is carrying in those bags, she said, “I am carrying close to 150 outfits for 30 days. You are only allowed to carry one month’s clothes. My nightwear is different, I am carrying scrunchies matching my nightwear, my hairbands, fluffy chappals, all are sorted accordingly. Everything is set. From earrings to belt, everything is set. I will go crazy if my clothes are taken away.”

Other contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT started from June 17 on Jio Cinema. The contestants for this season include Palak's ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev along with Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

Social media influencer Puneet Superstar, known for his comic videos, was evicted within 12 hours of the show going on air. It was the first time on Bigg Boss that a contestant got evicted so soon. He was warned by Bigg Boss for allegedly using bad language towards the producers and destroying house property.

