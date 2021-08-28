Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat comforts crying Shamita Shetty with a hug, watch

In a new promo for Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty was seen crying during a poolside conversation with Neha Bhasin. Raqesh Bapat tried to comfort her with a hug.

The video began with Neha telling Shamita, “Bohot cheezein ho rahi hai aur ki jaa rahi hai jo sahi nahi hai. Roz ek-ek cheez aise uthti hai. Main bhi kal bohot upset thi, neend bhi nahi aa rahi thi (A lot of things are happening and being done which are not right. Everyday, there is something or the other. I was also very upset yesterday, I couldn’t sleep) and I also sat here and cried.”

Neha said that Shamita could not change herself and the ones who were in the wrong would not change either. Neha then tried to cheer Shamita up with a compliment: “Rote hue bhi sundar ho (You are beautiful even when you cry).”

Raqesh, who was sitting on the other side of the pool, walked up to a crying Shamita and silently comforted her by hugging her from behind.

Shamita and Raqesh’s closeness on the show has led to speculation of a romance brewing between them. In a Bigg Boss OTT promo shared by Voot on Saturday, she demanded a kiss from him and he instantly obliged. “Come here and give me a kiss right now,” she told him. Neha, who witnessed the exchange, remarked that it was ‘so sweet’.

Also see | Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat wakes Shamita Shetty up with a kiss, says he ‘belongs to’ her. Watch

Raqesh is Shamita’s ‘connection’ in Bigg Boss OTT. A few days ago, while accepting a heart from her, he talked about how they developed an ‘understanding’ with each other despite having problems initially. “Mujhe Shamita bohot apni lagti hai (Shamita feels like one of my own) and I think I belong to her and she belongs to me,” Raqesh said.

Hosted by Karan Johar, Bigg Boss OTT is a six-week digital spin-off of the televised version of the popular reality show. Viewers can watch it on Voot.