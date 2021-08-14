Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat opens up on equation with ex-wife Ridhi Dogra, says he'll be fine if she joins him on show

Raqesh Bapat has spoken about his equation with ex-wife Ridhi Dogra, and how he'll react if she joins him on Bigg Boss OTT.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra divorced in 2019.

Raqesh Bapat, who has been added to the roster of Bigg Boss OTT contestants, has said that he doesn't mind if his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra also joins the show. In fact, he told her that he was going to participate in the show, much to her surprise.

Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra tied the knot in 2011 and got divorced in 2019. The couple met for the first time on the sets of the popular TV show Maryada — Lekin Kab Tak in 2010 and soon became close friends.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Raqesh was asked if he was worried about Ridhi also joining the show. He said, “Not at all. I told her I was going, and she was like ‘what the hell, how will you cope up?’ We're cordial, we're friends, we talk. Aisa kuch nahi hai (There isn't any problem, as such). We have a very dignified relationship. It's fun, two people can hang around even after mutually deciding to move ahead in life.”

Asked if his separation broke him emotionally, he said, “No, we are two very faadu (amazing) individuals, we don't get affected by such things. We are today's children… You try, but when things don't work out, everybody has the right to live happily, so I want her to be happy, she wants me to be happy, and I'm very proud of this decision that we've taken, both of us.”

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty breaks down in tears, fans say ‘stay strong’. Watch

Confirming their split in 2019, the couple had said in a statement, "Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families. We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us.”

