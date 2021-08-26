Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat opens up to Shamita Shetty about divorce, says he was 'on the verge of breaking'

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty mended their differences on Bigg Boss OTT by opening up to each other about their personal lives. The two have forged a strong bond on the show, but were recently involved in an argument.

Raqesh and Shamita Shetty tried to bury the hatchet in the garden area, and he told her that he has suffered many ups and downs during his childhood and adulthood. He also spoke about the impact that his divorce from Ridhi Dogra and his father's death had on him.

Raqesh said that he has anxiety issues and that he has gone without sleep 'for two weeks at a stretch'. His sister and mother were very worried about him. “I was on the verge of breaking,” he added.

Shamita and Raqesh's bond has been there for all to see. In a recent episode, he woke her up with a kiss, and the two have been inseparable from each other. During Shamita's recent argument with Nishant Bhat, he even tried to placate her.

“Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera (A connection has begun to form between us. Now, it is at a level where we look at things with a certain maturity, and have an understanding with each other. I feel a sense of belonging with you),” he said in a recent episode.