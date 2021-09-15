Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra slams Kashmera Shah over 'henpecked husband' remark
Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra slams Kashmera Shah over 'henpecked husband' remark

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra divorced in 2019.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra has slammed actor Kashmera Shah over her 'henpecked husband' comment. Taking to Twitter, Kashmera Shah shared a picture of a recent task segment featuring Raqesh along with Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal.

Kashmera Shah wrote, "Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a hen pecked husband…again. @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @ColorsTV @karanjohar." Replying to her, Ridhi Dogra tweeted, "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out."

During the task, that took place during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Raqesh had taken Divya’s name to answer all the difficult questions. He had also dipped Divya's face in the water bowl several times seemingly to avoid conflict with Shamita.

In the last few weeks, Raqesh and Shamita admitted to having feelings for each other on the reality show. They have also locked horns on several occasions. Though the pair is a 'connection' inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, Shamita has often been called 'bossy’ and ‘dominating’ and has been accused of using Raqesh like a ‘jhamura (sidekick)’.

Last week, Nishant Bhat had called her ‘ice queen’ and arrogant. “Inke connection ke baare mein bhi jis tareeke se woh unke saath rehti hai, unse bartaav karti hai, mujhe woh bohot ghamandi bartaav lagta hai (The way she is with her connection, the way she treats him, I find her behaviour very arrogant),” he had said.

Shamita had responded, “As far as Raqesh is concerned, main thak gayi hoon Raqesh ko defend karte karte, kyunki bohot saare log mere upar pounce kar rahe hai yeh bol ke ki main Raqesh ko sahi tareeke se treat nahi karti hoon (I am tired of defending him because people pounce on me and say that I don’t treat him right).”

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty responds to accusation that she treats Raqesh Bapat like a ‘jhamura’

Later, Shamita got angry and shouted at Raqesh, “You keep quiet, haan. He will keep saying things about my relationship with you and how I am dominating you, you keep quiet. I will keep defending myself only always.”

