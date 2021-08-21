Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty busies herself with making rotis as Akshara fights with Zeeshan in the background. Watch

Shamita Shetty seemed unbothered as Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan had a loud argument behind her on Bigg Boss OTT. A new promo showed her cringing and busying herself with kitchen work while Akshara screamed herself hoarse in an argument with Zeeshan.

The video showed Akshara Singh and Zeeshan at each other's necks as other housemates tried to calm them down. Divya Agarwal had to physically drag Zeeshan away from Akshara, who repeatedly yelled that he doesn't know how to talk to ladies.

Zeeshan retaliated by saying that he gave her time and spoke to her respectfully, while all that she's done is to put him down. Shamita Shetty, meanwhile, continued making rotis in the kitchen.

It has been nearly two weeks since Bigg Boss OTT began, and Akshara has already had arguments with several contestants, including Shamita herself. Akshara previously mocked Shamita for speaking in English, and age-shamed her, calling her as old as her mother.

This didn't go down well with former contestant Kashmera Shah, who took to Twitter to slam Akshara's comments, and wrote, "Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates."

Kashmera added, "I am totally with @ShamitaShetty on this issue of age and background l went through this last season when I was inside the house? What does age or background have to do with skill and determination."

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah slams Akshara Singh for age-shaming Shamita Shetty, says 'you are lucky I am not inside'

Attacking Shamita, Akshara had screamed in the kitchen area, "She is as old as my mother, doesn't she have any manners? She's a very ill-mannered woman."