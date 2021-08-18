Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah slams Akshara Singh for age-shaming Shamita Shetty, says 'you are lucky I am not inside'

Actor Shamita Shetty on Wednesday got support from former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah after she was age-shamed by fellow Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh. Taking to Twitter, Kashmera also slammed Akshara, Pratik Sehajpal, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat, saying they are lucky as she isn't 'inside to break (their) face'.

In a video clip shared by Kashmera, Moose and Nishant were laughing as they said 'ma ki umar ki hai (mother's age)' and 'jab yeh boli na ma ki umar ki hai, buddhai ja rahi hai (when she said 'she's my mother's age, getting old')'.

Darling #akshara agar @ShamitaShetty ma Ke umar ki hain toh main yeh janna chahti hoon kya tum Ghar pe apne ma se bhi aisi batameezi se baat karti ho?Ab kahan gayi aapko sabhyata? Not cool #ageist @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @TheShilpaShetty @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/kuxz6AmVGE — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 18, 2021

In a series of tweets, Kashmera Shah wrote, "Darling #akshara agar @ShamitaShetty ma Ke umar ki hain toh main yeh janna chahti hoon kya tum Ghar pe apne ma se bhi aisi batameezi se baat karti ho?Ab kahan gayi aapko sabhyata (Akshara darling, if Shamita Shetty is your mother's age I want to know if you talk to your mother in this ill-mannered way at home too? Where are your manners now)? Not cool #ageist."

Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ pic.twitter.com/nd7p1VbULA — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 17, 2021

She also tweeted, "Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates."

Kashmera also added, "I am totally with @ShamitaShetty on this issue of age and background l went through this last season when I was inside the house? What does age or background have to do with skill and determination."

An argument started between Shamita and Akshara over a kitchen matter. At first, Akshara attacked Shamita for speaking in English, "You show off your English and hound others." To this Shamita responded, "It doesn't matter what language I speak in, you get on my nerves."

Later, while Shamita spoke to Raqesh Bapat privately, Akshara screamed in the kitchen area, "She is as old as my mother, doesn't she have any manners? She's a very ill-mannered woman."