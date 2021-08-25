Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty's 'mentality' questioned by Akshara Singh after argument. Watch

Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh were involved in yet another argument in the Bigg Boss OTT house. In a new video shared on Voot's Instagram account, Akshara and Neha Bhasin got into a tiff.

In the video, a group of contestants, including Akshara and Divya Agarwal, were working in the kitchen space while Neha and Shamita relaxed on the sofa. Soon, Akshara began shouting at Neha, saying that the singer doesn't understand Hindi.

When Neha hit back, Akshara yelled, "I know how to cook, what do you know?" Divya chipped in to say, "Nakhre karne nahi aate, theek hai? Apna muh band rakh, Neha (We don't know how to throw tantrums, keep quiet Neha.)"

Akshara added, "Bus taang aise kholne aata hai (You just know how to spread your legs like this)," making a reference to Neha's posture. The statement did not go down well with Shamita. The actor said, "Akshara, that doesn't sound very nice." Akshara fought back, suggesting that Shamita was taking it the wrong way.

"That is how it sounds, Akshara, because aap aise bol rahe hai. Mere sunne mein kaise aa raha hai (The way you said it, I heard it that way)," Shamita said. Akshara then replied, "Aapko lag raha hoga waisa, Aapko aisa lag raha hai, kyun ki aapki mentality waise hai (You are taking it that way because your mentality is such.)"

"Humari mentality kharaab hai, aapki mentality achi hai (Our mentality is bad, your mentality is good,)" Shamita responded.

Shamita and Akshara have been involved in fights previously as well. In past episodes, Akshara age-shamed Shamita, asked her not to flaunt her English, and even called her 'badtameez aurat'. They were also involved in a screaming match over a 'namak ka dabba.'